Raymond ‘Bud’ H. Somerville, Curling Champion and Beloved Family Man, Passes Away at 86

Raymond ‘Bud’ H. Somerville, a prominent figure in the world of curling, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth at the age of 86. Born in Superior on January 27, 1937, Bud was the son of Raymond W. and Fern (Berg) Somerville. He graduated from Superior Central High School in 1955 and went on to have an impressive career both on and off the ice.

Throughout his life, Bud made a name for himself in the sport of curling. He started curling at the young age of 11 and went on to compete on 14 Wisconsin state championship rinks. In 1965, his rink celebrated their first national championship in Seattle. Bud’s talent on the ice even led him to represent the United States in the Olympics in 1988 and 1992, where curling was a demonstration sport. In ’88, Bud’s team finished in 4th place, and in ’92, they brought home a bronze medal.

Bud’s dedication and achievements in curling earned him numerous accolades. He was a five-time national champion and a two-time world champion. In 1984, he became the first inductee into the USA Curling Hall of Fame, recognizing his significant contributions to the sport. Additionally, Bud’s impact was also acknowledged outside the curling community, as he was inducted into the DECC Hall of Fame in 1971.

While Bud’s accomplishments on the ice were remarkable, he was also known for his great sense of humor and his deep love for his family. Outside of curling, he enjoyed other activities such as golfing, playing pool, and bass fishing. Bud’s wife of 65 years, Nancy, and his children Tracy and Tim, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were incredibly important to him.

Visitation for Bud will be held on Sunday, October 22nd at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior, with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Joel Huenemann will serve as the officiant. Bud will be laid to rest in a private family burial at Riverside Cemetery.

In memory of Bud, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The family has entrusted Downs Funeral Home with the arrangements.

