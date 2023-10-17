TikTok and Raydiant Partnership: Bringing Engaging Content to Physical Locations

Raydiant, the leading brick-and-mortar digital experience platform, has announced a new partnership with TikTok, the popular short-form mobile video platform. This partnership aims to bring TikTok’s engaging and entertaining content beyond the mobile phone and into Raydiant’s network of thousands of brick-and-mortar establishments across the United States.

Through this collaboration, Raydiant’s clients, which include retail stores, restaurants, hotels, banks, and more, will have the opportunity to showcase TikTok’s captivating feed optimized for public settings. The integration will not only entertain patrons but also provide businesses with a unique advertising channel, allowing them to display their advertisements alongside TikTok’s content on screens in physical locations.

CEO of Raydiant, Bobby Marhamat, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it represents a significant step forward in redefining how brands engage with their customers. By seamlessly incorporating TikTok’s dynamic content into physical spaces, businesses can unlock a powerful channel to reach their target audience.

Dan Page, Global Head of Distribution, New Screens at TikTok, emphasized the significance of expanding the TikTok experience beyond mobile phones. This partnership allows them to bring the joy and creativity of TikTok to Raydiant’s brick-and-mortar locations. Furthermore, it offers digital advertisers a new and powerful advertising channel combining TikTok’s captivating content with Raydiant’s high-visibility locations.

The integration will enable brick-and-mortar operators and brands to showcase TikTok content across the experiences they build to engage with their end users. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both TikTok and Raydiant as they revolutionize the in-store digital experience.

To learn more about how Raydiant is transforming brick-and-mortar experiences with TikTok, visit the official website of Raydiant. TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, aims to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users.

Source: Raydiant, Inc. and TikTok