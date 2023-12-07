Ray Romano to Star in Netflix’s New Dark Comedy Series

Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano is set to star in an upcoming dark comedy series on Netflix titled “No Good Deed.” The show, created and executive produced Liz Feldman of “Dead to Me” fame, revolves around three different families competing to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa, believing it will solve their problems. However, they soon discover that the house of their dreams can quickly turn into a nightmare.

Romano will portray the character of Paul Morgan, a perpetually stressed contractor who is financially struggling and eager to retire, settle his debts, and leave Los Angeles. He believes that selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all his and his wife Lydia’s troubles, but his past mistakes continue to haunt him.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, will be executive produced Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Brittney Segal, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Silver Tree will also direct the pilot and additional episodes. Romano, known for his role in the beloved sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” began his career as a stand-up comedian in 1984. He gained recognition with appearances on The Tonight Show and eventually secured a development deal that led to the creation of his hit show.

In addition to his previous work, Romano has appeared in various TV shows and films such as “Parenthood,” HBO’s “Vinyl,” and “The Big Sick,” which received an Oscar nomination. He also starred in the series “Made for Love” and has several upcoming projects, including starring in a biopic about Jim Valvano, directing the film “Somewhere in Queens,” and featuring alongside Scarlett Johansson, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum in the Apple Original Film “Project Artemis.”

Stay tuned for the premiere of “No Good Deed,” which is yet to be announced, on Netflix.