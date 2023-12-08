Romano to Star in Netflix’s New Dark Comedy Series

Emmy winner Ray Romano has been cast as the lead in Netflix’s upcoming eight-episode dark comedy series titled “No Good Deed.” Created Liz Feldman, the show revolves around three different families who are all vying to purchase a 1920s Spanish-style villa that they believe will solve all of their problems. However, as the previous owners have come to find out, the dream home can quickly turn into a nightmare.

In the series, Romano will play the character of Paul Morgan, a constantly stressed and financially struggling contractor who is desperately hoping to retire, pay off his debts, and escape Los Angeles. Paul believes that selling his beautiful Los Feliz home is the solution to all of his and his wife Lydia’s problems, but his past mistakes are bound to catch up with him.

Feldman, the creator of the hit show “Dead To Me,” not only developed the series but also serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Joining her as executive producers are Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum from Gloria Sanchez Productions. Additionally, Christie Smith and Silver Tree will direct the pilot and other episodes of the show.

Ray Romano, known for his role in the popular CBS sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” has amassed three Emmys throughout his career, one for lead actor and two for comedy series. In addition to his TV success, Romano also recently ventured into the world of filmmaking, having co-written, directed, and starred in the movie “Somewhere In Queens.” He also had a recurring role in Pete Davidson’s comedy series “Bupkis.” Romano is represented CAA, The Conversation Company, and Del Shaw Moonves.

With Romano’s notable talent and the combined expertise of the production team, “No Good Deed” is poised to be a darkly hilarious and captivating addition to Netflix’s diverse lineup of original content.