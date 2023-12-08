Ray Romano Joins New Dark Comedy Series on Netflix

Ray Romano, the three-time Emmy winner known for his lead role in “Everybody Loves Raymond,” is set to star in a new dark comedy series on Netflix titled “No Good Deed.” The show, created Liz Feldman, consists of eight episodes and follows the story of three very different families competing to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa.

The series explores the idea that sometimes the home of your dreams can turn into a total nightmare. As the families believe that acquiring the villa will solve all their problems, they soon realize that it isn’t as simple as it seems.

Romano will play the character of Paul Morgan, a constantly stressed and financially troubled contractor desperate to retire and pay off his debts. He sees selling his beautiful home as the ultimate solution for him and his wife Lydia. However, Paul’s past mistakes continue to haunt him, adding an extra layer of complexity to his journey.

“No Good Deed” is helmed showrunner and executive producer Liz Feldman, along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Tree will also be directing several episodes, including the pilot.

Aside from his iconic roles in television and film, Romano recently showcased his talent as a writer, director, and actor in the movie “Somewhere In Queens.” He also had recurring roles in popular shows like Pete Davidson’s “Bupkis” and the Max dramedy “Made for Love.”

With Romano’s addition to the cast and the creative team behind the series, “No Good Deed” promises to deliver a compelling and darkly comedic exploration of the trials and tribulations of buying your dream home. Fans of Romano and lovers of dark comedy can look forward to this exciting new series on Netflix.