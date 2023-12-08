Ray Romano to Star in Netflix’s No Good Deed

Netflix has announced that actor Ray Romano will be starring in the upcoming series No Good Deed. Created Liz Feldman, the mastermind behind Netflix’s hit show Dead to Me, No Good Deed is described as a dark comedy.

In this new series, Romano will portray the character of Paul Morgan, a contractor who finds himself in a heap of debt. Desperate to improve his financial situation, Paul decides to sell his home in Los Feliz. However, things quickly spiral out of control, and Paul’s plans take an unexpected turn.

While Romano is the first actor to be cast in No Good Deed, the role of Paul’s wife Lydia is yet to be filled. Additionally, the show will feature three couples who are competing to purchase the Los Feliz house.

Casting for the series is being handled Sherry Thomas & Russell Scott, while the production is being overseen Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum, who are producing for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Directing the pilot episode, subsequent episodes, and serving as an executive producer is Silver Tree, who also worked on popular Netflix shows Dead to Me and You. Christie Smith is also joining as an executive producer.

Romano, known for his role in the beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, has since appeared in a variety of television shows such as Men of a Certain Age, Vinyl, Parenthood, Get Shorty, and Made for Love.

With Romano’s involvement and the talented team behind the scenes, No Good Deed is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s lineup of original content. Fans of dark comedy can look forward to this new series which promises to deliver a unique and entertaining experience.