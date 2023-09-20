Instagram Influencer Nicky Newman Passes Away After Battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Instagram influencer Nicky Newman, known as @NickNackLou, has tragically passed away at the age of 35 after a courageous battle with stage 4 breast cancer. Newman was an advocate for regular breast checks and early detection of breast cancer, using her platform to spread awareness and encourage others to prioritize their health.

Diagnosed with incurable stage 4 breast cancer in 2018, Newman shared her journey and positivity with her 327,000 followers. She described herself as a digital creator and aimed to inspire others to live in the present. Additionally, she served as an ambassador for the women’s nutrition and sportswear brand, Women’s Best.

Newman’s husband, Alex, a lighting engineer, affectionately referred to as “Mr. G” in her Instagram posts, shared the heartbreaking news of her passing. He honored her memory promising to continue sharing inspiring content on her behalf and expressed gratitude to her followers for their unwavering support.

In her final post, written Newman prior to her passing, she urged her followers to treasure their loved ones and cherish every moment. She emphasized the importance of not taking anything for granted and spoke about the power of positive energy. Newman’s warm and joyful spirit was evident in the accompanying photo of her, in which she is seen laughing and closing her eyes in joy.

Tributes have poured in from across social media, with fans and famous faces expressing their condolences and appreciation for Newman’s impact. Her influence and determination to raise awareness for breast cancer will continue to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and take control of their health.

