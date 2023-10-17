The Ray-Ban Meta: A Review of the Ideal Mixed-Reality Headset

The Ray-Ban Meta offers an ideal mixed-reality experience, combining slim and lightweight design with features such as hand tracking, passthrough, and livestreaming. This headset is designed to be inconspicuously worn outdoors and provides the freedom to capture content when needed.

While the Ray-Ban Meta is still a concept, it showcases the direction that mixed-reality technology is heading. Currently, the Ray-Ban Meta and Meta Quest 3 are two distinct devices with different functions. The Meta Quest 3 is meant for indoor use only and may not be suitable for outdoor wear. On the other hand, the Ray-Ban Meta is designed for outdoor use, allowing users to move freely without drawing too much attention.

The industrial design of the Ray-Ban Meta is impressive. The charging case resembles a standard Ray-Ban eyeglass case, with a ring instead of a snap. The case features a green glow when fully charged and blinks orange when the battery is low. The battery sits beneath the folded temples of the glasses, while a dock with charging pins lies flush with the contact pads hidden on the underside of the glasses’ bridge.

The Ray-Ban Meta offers up to four hours of battery life, with the case providing a total of eight charging cycles, amounting to 36 hours of usage. The glasses come in two main designs: the classic Wayfarer and the new Headliner, with various options for frame color, style, and lenses.

The temples of the glasses are slightly thicker to accommodate speakers and other components, but the designers have managed to keep the size down. The glasses feature a touchpad on the outside of the left temple for volume control and live streaming. There is also a capture button and a camera module, allowing users to take photos and record videos discreetly.

To ensure privacy, the glasses have an LED that alerts others when recording is in progress. The glasses also send an audio alert when they stop recording to prevent users from covering the LED. Pairing the glasses is straightforward, requiring the download of the Meta View app and Bluetooth connection.

The Ray-Ban Meta offers 32GB of internal storage, allowing users to store images and videos. Overall, the Ray-Ban Meta presents an exciting vision for the future of mixed-reality headsets, combining style, functionality, and privacy in a single device.

