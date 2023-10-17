Meta Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Review: A Step Forward in Functionality

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has released its new and improved smart glasses called the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. These glasses have made significant strides in terms of functionality and usability, making them a more attractive option for both creators and those familiar with Meta’s platform.

Compared to its predecessor, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have a sleeker design. The frames and charging case have been slimmed down, with the case now resembling the classic tan leather Ray-Ban pouch. While the glasses are still slightly bulkier than regular sunglasses, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended periods.

A notable change in this year’s model is the removal of the power switch. The glasses now automatically turn on when removed from the case and worn. Charging is also more convenient, with the glasses charging wirelessly through the nosepiece. On a single charge, the glasses can last approximately four hours, and the case holds four additional charges.

One minor drawback is the difficulty of removing the glasses from the case due to the new charging setup. It requires some force to detach the frames from the magnetic charging contacts. The vertical orientation of the case also makes it prone to smudging the lenses when grabbing them.

The latest smart glasses are available in the signature Wayfarer style starting at $299, as well as a new rounder design called “Headliner” priced at $329. The frames come in various colors, with some options being slightly transparent, revealing the circuitry and technology within.

Improvements have also been made to the camera and audio quality of the glasses. The new model features five embedded microphones, allowing for enhanced audio experiences in videos. The open-ear speakers are 50 percent louder and have improved sound quality, without distortion at higher volumes. Sound leakage has also been reduced, although this can vary depending on the volume and external noise.

Overall, the Meta Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses offer a more polished and functional experience compared to their predecessors. The addition of features like livestreaming, hands-free photo messaging, and an AI assistant adds value to the glasses and expands the possibilities for users. Privacy concerns still exist, but the improvements may outweigh the tradeoffs, especially for those already comfortable with Meta’s platform.

