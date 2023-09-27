The New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Address the Limitations of Their Predecessor

The original Ray-Ban Stories did not meet expectations, with sales only reaching about one-third of the company’s internal goal of 300,000 units sold in the first seven months. Additionally, around 90% of owners had already abandoned the device. One of the major factors contributing to this disappointment was the device’s inability to stream video.

However, Ray-Ban has now unveiled the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which aim to address the limitations of their predecessor. One significant improvement is the ability to livestream video to Facebook and Instagram. These smart glasses come in the classic Wayfarer design and a new Headliner style, resembling standard sunglasses or eyeglasses. Each side of the glasses features a round module, with a 12-megapixel camera on the right and an LED light on the left to indicate when recording is in progress.

The inclusion of an LED light is a safety feature to ensure that people are aware they are being recorded. If the light is covered, users will receive a message prompting them to remove the obstruction. The smart glasses also feature open-ear speakers that are 50% louder than their predecessors, providing a comfortable and immersive audio experience.

It is worth noting that while the open-ear design allows for situational awareness, there is no passive noise cancellation, making it challenging to hear in noisy environments. Users will also have to rely on the built-in hardware for audio as there is no direct pairing with AirPods or other wireless earbuds.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses offer over 150 design combinations, including frame color, style, and different lens options such as sunglasses, clear, prescription, transitions, and polarized lenses. There is even a transparent option that provides a glimpse of the technology inside the frames.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are available for pre-order in various markets, including the US, Canada, UK, and several European countries, with sales starting on October 12. The starting price for the glasses is $299, with additional costs for different lens options.

Overall, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses aim to deliver an improved user experience compared to their predecessor, addressing the limitations that hindered the success of the original Ray-Ban Stories.

