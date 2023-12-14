Meta Smart Glasses Beta Introduces AI-powered Features

Meta, the company behind Ray-Ban smart glasses, has launched a beta version that integrates AI-powered capabilities into the device. The new features allow users to prompt the AI with the phrase “hey Meta” and ask the glasses to analyze the world around them. Users can request the glasses to provide suggestions for clothing combinations simply showing them an item, such as a shirt, and asking for pants that would match.

Furthermore, the AI can generate captions for pictures taken with the smart glasses and describe objects held the user. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with visual impairments, as the glasses will deliver both an audio response and a written description in the Meta View app.

It is important to note that the beta version is currently available only to those who sign up for the program. As with any beta release, there may be issues and Meta reserves the right to decide whether or not to release the new AI features to all users.

If you own a set of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and are interested in trying out the beta, you can sign up today. The integration of AI capabilities represents an exciting development in the world of smart glasses, bringing enhanced functionality and accessibility to users. With Meta’s focus on AI technology, it will be interesting to see how these features evolve and improve in future iterations of the product.