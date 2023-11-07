The Future of Smart Glasses: Ray-Bay / Meta Collaboration Unveils Exciting Upgrades

The latest collaboration between Ray-Ban and Meta has brought us a new generation of smart glasses that are set to revolutionize the way we capture and share our experiences. With improved camera capabilities and groundbreaking features, these glasses are positioned to be the top camera glasses of the year.

Gone are the days of mediocre photo quality, as the new models come equipped with a remarkable 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. This upgrade ensures that you can capture stunning, high-quality images that will truly impress. Furthermore, the camera now captures exclusively in portrait mode at a resolution of 3024x4032px for seamless compatibility with social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

But there’s more to these smart glasses than just impressive photography. The partnership between Ray-Ban and Meta extends beyond visual content creation. You can now livestream directly to your favorite Meta platforms, Facebook and Instagram, for up to 30 minutes of hands-free streaming. With the ability to effortlessly switch between your phone camera and the glasses, you have an array of multi-camera options at your disposal.

Not only are these glasses perfect for content creators and social media enthusiasts, but they also offer additional functionalities. You can make calls, send messages, and even listen to music—all without lifting a finger. The glasses feature five built-in microphones that pick up voice commands and improved open-ear speakers for crystal-clear communication.

Meta AI is also integrated into these smart glasses, ensuring that you have answers to your questions on the go. A hand touch control panel on the right side arm allows you to effortlessly control music playback and initiate capture. Plus, with a portable charging case that provides up to eight charges, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery during your adventures.

With these innovative enhancements, the Ray-Ban / Meta smart glasses are bound to capture the interest of influencers and tech enthusiasts alike. While we can’t provide a comprehensive review until we have the chance to test them ourselves, the initial sample videos and images online indicate that the glasses deliver on their promise of high-quality recording.

FAQ

Can I use the Ray-Ban / Meta smart glasses for hands-free streaming?

Yes, you can livestream to your favorite Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, for up to 30 minutes without needing to hold your phone.

What is the camera resolution of the new smart glasses?

The smart glasses feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, allowing you to capture stunning high-quality images.

Can I make calls and listen to music with these glasses?

Absolutely! The glasses offer hands-free communication through voice commands and five built-in microphones. They also feature open-ear speakers, making it easy to make calls, send messages, and listen to music.

How long does the battery life last?

The smart glasses have a battery life of up to 4 hours. Additionally, the portable charging case provides up to eight charges, ensuring that you stay powered up throughout the day.

What is the price of the Ray-Ban / Meta smart glasses?

The glasses start at $299 | £299 | AU $489, which is slightly higher than regular sunglasses but in line with Ray-Ban’s pricing.

