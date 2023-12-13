Meta Expands AI Features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta, the tech giant known for its innovative products, is set to introduce advanced AI features for its popular Ray-Ban smart glasses. While originally slated for a 2024 release, the company has surprised consumers launching early access to these features, albeit in beta mode.

One of the standout capabilities of the enhanced smart glasses is the “Look and Ask” feature. By leveraging the built-in cameras, users can now not only ask Meta AI to describe objects in their surroundings but also receive suggestions based on visual inputs. With a simple voice command of “Hey Meta, look..”, wearers can truly experience a new level of interactive functionality.

In a recent interview, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, spoke about the multimodal AI features that would be integrated into the glasses. He emphasized the ability to communicate with the Meta AI assistant throughout the day, enabling users to inquire about what they are seeing or ask for information about their location.

In addition to the AI enhancements, Meta has also incorporated Bing-powered search capabilities into the Ray-Ban smart glasses. This new update further amplifies the glasses’ voice-enabled functions, providing users with even greater convenience and efficiency.

While the early access mode is still in its infancy, the accelerated development of these advanced features showcases Meta’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. As the smart glasses continue to evolve and gain new abilities, users can look forward to an increasingly immersive and intelligent experience.

Meta’s foray into AI-powered smart glasses marks a significant step in the integration of artificial intelligence into everyday wearables. With the “Look and Ask” feature and enhanced search capabilities, consumers can expect a seamless merging of technology and daily life, revolutionizing the way we interact with our surroundings.