A Tradition of Community and Good Food at Mike’s “Big City” Steakhouse in Rawlins

At Mike’s “Big City” Steakhouse in Rawlins, Wyoming, community and good food go hand in hand. Every week, owner Mike Lujan invites a different local Carbon County team to enjoy a free meal at his restaurant. This tradition stems from Lujan’s parents’ belief in helping those in need. When they first opened the restaurant, they made sure that nobody left hungry. Now, Lujan continues the tradition offering free meals to local teams and even having members of law enforcement join in to serve and provide a sense of community presence.

Lujan’s steakhouse has gained recognition for its delicious food, including succulent steaks, fried chicken, and world-famous chimichangas. Despite being in business for 50 years, Lujan laments that people often forget about his restaurant because it is located on the west end of town. This is why he was disappointed when YouTube celebrity Nick Johnson, who recently visited Rawlins, failed to mention his establishment and claimed that Buck’s Sports Grill was the only decent place to eat in town.

However, Lujan maintains a positive outlook and believes that the best advertising is through word of mouth. He is proud of Rawlins’ history and the many things it has to offer. For example, he points out that the color Rawlins Red was used to paint the Brooklyn Bridge and that Rawlins Springs was named after General Rawlins, who desired a fresh stream of water in his honor. Additionally, Rawlins is known for being the birthplace of the very first sheep wagon, revolutionizing the sheep herding industry.

While Rawlins may be known as the “worst place to live in Wyoming” according to Johnson’s video, locals like Shawn Dahl, owner of Buck’s, have a different perspective. Dahl emphasizes the kindness and support he has received from the people of Rawlins since moving there. He acknowledges that living in Rawlins is not always easy due to harsh winters and high elevation, but he credits the town for giving him a second chance and everything he needs to succeed.

Furthermore, Dahl believes that Rawlins’ windiness, often seen as a negative, has brought positive elements to the town, such as a wind farm that generates jobs and economic activity. He wants people to understand that Rawlins has a rich history and great outdoor activities just minutes away.

Rawlins may not always be recognized as a top destination, but its community-focused businesses and the resilience of its residents make it a place worth visiting. So, next time you’re in town, make sure to stop Mike’s “Big City” Steakhouse for a delicious meal and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

