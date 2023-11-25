New Trend: TikTok-Dogs Love Raw-Style Food Diet

Some pet owners are turning to a unique trend on TikTok: feeding their dogs a raw-style food diet. This trend has gained attention on social media platforms due to its potential health benefits for dogs. One advocate of this diet is Kayla Kowalski, a certified canine nutritionist, who saw remarkable improvements in her own dog’s health after switching to a raw diet.

Kowalski’s journey started when she rescued her dog, Rudy, who suffered from various health and mental issues. Traditional kibble didn’t provide the necessary nutrition, so she explored alternative options and discovered the raw food diet. After sharing her dog’s transformation on social media, Kowalski received a lot of interest from other pet parents who wanted to try the same diet with their pets. This prompted her to become a certified nutritionist and create her own business, where she offers personalized diets and exclusive recipes for pet owners.

The raw-style food diet consists of feeding dogs raw meats, such as turkey, chicken, and beef, along with other nutritional additives. Supporters of this diet argue that it aligns with the natural diet of canines and provides the necessary vitamins and minerals for optimal health. However, not all veterinarians are on board with this trend. Some caution against feeding raw meat and a wide variety of ingredients, as it can be hard on dogs’ stomachs and may lead to digestive issues.

While there is debate among experts, holistic veterinarian Dr. Katie Woodley supports the raw food diet for pets. Research has shown that raw diets can have significant health benefits compared to traditional processed-food diets. However, it’s crucial to carefully formulate and manage these diets to ensure they meet the specific needs of each pet.

As this trend continues to gain popularity, pet owners should educate themselves and consult with professionals before making any dietary changes for their furry friends. It’s important to make informed choices that prioritize the health and well-being of our pets.