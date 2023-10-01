Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Advises Ravichandran Ashwin on Bowling Action

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan found himself amidst controversy when he took to social media platform X to offer advice to Ravichandran Ashwin regarding his bowling technique. Sivaramakrishnan, a former leg spinner, suggested that Ashwin make a tweak in his action to improve his effectiveness on the field. This led to a debate on social media, with users urging Sivaramakrishnan to convey his advice directly to Ashwin.

In response to the comments, Sivaramakrishnan explained that he couldn’t reach out to Ashwin personally, as cricketers often decline calls from former players fearing that they might be asked for tickets. However, it seems that his advice did not go unnoticed.

Ashwin himself reached out to Sivaramakrishnan and had a conversation about his bowling action. Sivaramakrishnan revealed this development, stating that Ashwin was shocked the negative comments and wanted to clarify that the people involved were not connected to him. Sivaramakrishnan wished Ashwin luck and hoped that he would continue to make India proud.

It is worth mentioning that Ashwin’s inclusion in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ODI World Cup came as a result of Axar Patel’s injury. Ashwin replaced Patel after he suffered a quadriceps strain. Sivaramakrishnan congratulated Ashwin on his selection, praising his impressive skills and emphasizing that his primary role is to take wickets rather than just containing the opposition.

This incident highlights the role that social media plays in the modern world of sports, where discussions and debates among fans and former players are instantly accessible to anyone. It also emphasizes the significance of constructive criticism and the willingness of players like Ashwin to consider different perspectives in order to improve their game.

