The NFL Wraps Up Its Time in London with Ravens vs. Titans

The Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans will face off in an exciting matchup on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Both teams are looking to bounce back from recent losses and secure a victory in this pivotal game.

The Ravens suffered a disappointing defeat in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, blowing a 10-point lead in a 17-10 loss. This setback has placed them at a 3-2 record for the season, and they are eager to redeem themselves in London. Led quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ offense will be looking to regroup and put up a strong performance against the Titans.

On the other side, the Titans are also coming off a divisional loss against the Indianapolis Colts, with a final score of 23-16. With a record of 2-3, the Titans are in need of a win to stay competitive in their division. Running back Derrick Henry will be a key player to watch, as he looks to provide a strong rushing attack and help lead his team to victory.

For fans who cannot attend the game in person, there are several options to watch the action unfold. The game will be broadcasted live on the NFL Network, and for those with cable subscriptions, it can be accessed through providers such as AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, and Verizon Fios.

For cord-cutters, there are a variety of live streaming options available. Fubo.tv, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV all offer free trials or promotional offers that enable fans to watch the game online.

As the NFL wraps up its time in London, the Ravens and the Titans are set to provide an exciting showdown. Fans can anticipate a fiercely contested game as both teams look to secure a crucial victory and make their mark on the international stage.

