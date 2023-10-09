Where to Watch Raven’s Home Season 6 Online: A Guide to Streaming

Summary: “Raven’s Home” Season 6 can be watched online through the streaming service Disney Plus. The season consists of 18 episodes that aired on Disney Channel between April 9, 2023, and September 3, 2023. The show is a spin-off of “That’s So Raven” and follows Raven Baxter as she discovers her son, Booker, has inherited her powers.

The sixth season of “Raven’s Home” continues the storyline set in San Francisco and focuses on the ups and downs of Booker and Cami’s high school romance. The season also introduces new characters and explores the dynamics between them. The main cast includes Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter, Issac Ryan Brown as Booker Baxter-Carter, Felix Avitia as Neil, Emmy Liu-Wang as Ivy, and Rondell Sheridan as Victor.

To watch “Raven’s Home” Season 6 on Disney Plus, follow these steps:

Visit DisneyPlus.com Select “Sign Up Now” Enter your email and password Select a subscription plan: $7.99 per month for the Basic plan or $10.99 per month/$109.99 per year for the Premium plan Enter your payment information

Disney Plus offers different subscription plans and bundle packages. The Basic plan allows streaming with ads, while the Premium plan provides an ad-free experience and allows users to download content. The bundle packages include combinations of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

The synopsis of “Raven’s Home” Season 6 is as follows:

“Follow the hilarious adventures driven somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. Also, join Raven’s easygoing and lovable dad, Victor; her young cousin, Alice; Booker’s high school classmate and Victor’s neighbor, Neil; and Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice. Returning characters Lazlo, Victor’s loyal head chef at The Chill Grill; Raven’s wealthy design assistant, Nikki; Alice’s classmate, secret crush, and arch-rival, Dylan; and Booker’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Cami, all add to the fun. Additionally, Tess O’Malley, Booker’s high-spirited and confident best friend, raises questions for Neil’s status as Booker’s BFF.”

Source: This information was correct at the time of writing. Sources and URLs for the streaming services mentioned are not provided.