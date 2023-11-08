Exploring the Twisted World of Ratbag: A Fusion of Art, Music, and Horror

Auckland-based artist Sophie Brown, better known as Ratbag, has transformed her childhood nickname into a captivating multimedia fictional band. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Gorillaz and Neil Gaiman, Ratbag has brought her mischievous and rule-breaking imagination to life through her distinctive music and visuals.

Ratbag’s TikTok account has become a surreal performance art space where she showcases her twisted and creepy world. Through digital animation and stop-motion, her band of eccentric characters comes alive, providing viewers with a glimpse into their bizarre village and unusual antics. Ratbag views TikTok as a unique platform that allows her to fully express herself and convey her artistic vision.

With her debut EP ‘Why Aren’t You Laughing?’ set to release on November 24, Ratbag’s music is a captivating blend of shoegaze, grunge, and pop. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of influences including Jack Stauber, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, and Adventure Time, Ratbag’s music is layered and gauzy, creating earworms that leave a lasting impact. Each song on the EP is dedicated to a specific band member, adding a personal touch to the project.

In a recent interview with NME, Ratbag invited them into her bedroom over Zoom to provide a deeper insight into her creative process and imaginative world. She reveals that the idea for Ratbag’s universe originated from her nighttime musings, where she would create characters and places in her mind before falling asleep. As an artist, Ratbag has always been drawn to horror, finding inspiration in the psychological depth and lingering impact of films like Midsommar and Hereditary.

Art and music have always been intertwined in Ratbag’s life. She began drawing at a young age, filling every book with her doodles and character designs. It wasn’t until she turned 15 that she started making music, quickly realizing her passion for it. Combining her love for both art forms, Ratbag has created a cohesive and immersive world where her music and visual art seamlessly intertwine.

Beyond music, Ratbag sees her band members as representations of different aspects of her own emotions. Each band member embodies a specific feeling or state of mind, allowing Ratbag to navigate and understand her own emotions better. Whether she’s feeling overwhelmed, tired, on edge, or in need of distraction, Ratbag can turn to her band members for guidance and inspiration.

Looking to the future, Ratbag envisions the Ratbag experience as an entire theatrical production. She aims to create a show that immerses the audience in her unique world, providing an unforgettable experience that goes beyond traditional music performances.

