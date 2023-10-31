Ratan Tata Returns to Social Media to Address Fake News About Cricket Match

Renowned business icon Ratan Tata has re-emerged on X, formerly Twitter, after a lengthy hiatus, aiming to dispel fake news surrounding a recent cricket match. The 85-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts expressed his concern regarding false rumors circulating about his support for Afghan cricket player Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan in the ongoing Cricket World Cup Championship.

Clarifying the matter, Tata emphasized that he had not made any announcement nor offered any reward to players, and had not provided any suggestions to the International Cricket Council. In order to combat the spread of fake news, he urged his over 12.6 million followers to verify the authenticity of messages through official channels, cautioning against trusting information from unofficial sources like forwarded WhatsApp messages or videos.

Following Afghanistan’s historic triumph over Pakistan at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, social media platforms have been inundated with fraudulent claims that Tata had announced a substantial reward of Rs 10 crore for Rashid Khan. Such misinformation has fueled widespread speculation.

Afghanistan’s recent victory against Sri Lanka further cemented their place as a formidable team in the World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, they achieved a stunning upset against defending champions England. Their success on the cricket field has garnered significant attention and unfortunately, some false narratives.

In light of this situation, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and refrain from blindly accepting and disseminating information without verification. The proliferation of fake news can lead to unnecessary confusion and tarnish the reputation of respected individuals like Ratan Tata.

