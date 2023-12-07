Tata Group Ex-Chairman Warns of Fake Social Media Accounts

Former chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, has issued a warning about the proliferation of fake social media accounts using his name to promote fraudulent investment schemes. In a recent Instagram post, Tata called out a user named Sona Agrawal for sharing a fake interview video that falsely claimed his endorsement of a risk-free investment opportunity.

Tata expressed his concern over the misuse of his name, emphasizing that he had no association with such investment schemes and labeling the video as “FAKE.” He also highlighted the deceptive nature of deepfakes, which include manipulated images, videos, and audio, as they continue to pose a significant threat spreading misinformation and creating fake content.

According to DeepMedia, a company dedicated to detecting synthetic media, there has been a significant increase in the number of deepfakes circulating online this year, with three times as many video deepfakes and eight times as many voice deepfakes compared to the same period in 2022.

The rise of deepfakes raises concerns about their potential to deceive people and manipulate information, creating a need for advanced tools to identify and combat the spread of synthetic media. In light of this, prominent figures like Ratan Tata are actively pushing for awareness about fake accounts and deceptive content, urging the public to exercise caution and verify the credibility of information before accepting it as genuine.

Tata’s alert serves as a reminder to scrutinize online content carefully and avoid falling victim to scams or misinformation perpetrated fake accounts. It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and rely on trusted sources while navigating the digital landscape.