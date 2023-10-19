Rugby’s Moral High Ground Under Threat

The sport of rugby has long prided itself on its moral superiority, often referred to as the “thug’s game played gentlemen.” But recent events have shaken this perception and brought into question the sport’s esteemed reputation.

One of the main culprits behind this erosion of propriety is Rassie Erasmus, the director of rugby for South Africa. Known for his controversial social media presence, Erasmus has weaponized the platform in a way that would be unthinkable for other rugby figures.

With 250 posts on Twitter, Erasmus may not be a power user compared to others in the sports world. However, his tweets are consistently aggressive and confrontational. Reading through his output can be exhausting and leaves one feeling undermined without understanding why.

Erasmus’s social media antics began innocently enough with videos of him addressing his team, but gradually descended into pass-agg self-absorbed troll territory. He even retweeted a mysterious account that criticized refereeing decisions in a Lions Test match, further tarnishing his reputation.

Despite his provocative behavior, Erasmus has a loyal following in South Africa, largely due to his success as a coach and his role in appointing Siya Kolisi as the country’s first black captain. If he leads his team to back-to-back World Cup victories, he may solidify his status as one of the greatest coaches in rugby history.

While Erasmus’s social media antics may seem like harmless fun or grandad’s clumsy use of an iPhone to some, they serve as a deflection tactic that ultimately takes the spotlight away from his team. However, if his success continues to overshadow his behavior, other coaches and figures within rugby may be tempted to follow suit.

It is important to note that Erasmus’s controversial posts do not reflect the entire sport of rugby. Just as a minority of fans misbehave, only a small number of individuals hold sanctimonious attitudes about rugby’s virtue. However, if more figures adopt Erasmus’s approach, the sport risks losing its moral high ground forever.

