Raspberry Pi 5: A Hilarious and Over-the-Top Creation

In a comical attempt to satisfy the demands of social media followers eagerly awaiting news about the Raspberry Pi 5, the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s social media team has taken a unique and entertaining approach. Dubbed the FrankenPi 5 board, this project showcases a concept design that breaks down all the components necessary to make everyone happy.

The concept art includes an array of design elements, such as a full range of USB interface types, three RP 2040s, and every Python library imaginable. The team even humorously proposed adding Eben Upton’s phone number at the bottom of the board. However, the final design, known as the FrankenPi 5, underwent a few key changes.

The team collaborated with HackSpace magazine’s Ben, who transformed the concept design into an actual PCB. The end result is a monster of a board. While Eben Upton’s phone number did not make it onto the final design, the board features a row of USB cables haphazardly attached to one end, along with a handful of Python libraries, buttons, and a bat signal LED.

Adding an extra touch of creativity, Ben also had a bottle opener incorporated into the final PCB as a way to celebrate the social media team’s first hardware release. Although it is advised against using a PCB as a bottle opener, this quirky addition adds to the over-the-top nature of the project.

For those who want to delve deeper into this amusing Raspberry Pi creation, the full blog post can be found on the official Raspberry Pi website. As the Raspberry Pi team takes a break until next year, we can only hope that a Raspberry Pi 5 Social Media Edition will find its way into our stockings this holiday season.