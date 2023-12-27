In a remarkable turn of events, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has finally scored his first Premier League goal, and it seems that the credit goes to the positivity of his TikTok lookalike. Hojlund has been struggling to find form in front of the net since joining United, but his hard work on the pitch has not gone unnoticed, with five goals already scored in the Champions League.

It was on Boxing Day evening that Hojlund managed to open his Premier League account, netting the winner in the 82nd minute as the Red Devils staged an impressive comeback to beat Aston Villa 3-2. While Hojlund’s efforts were appreciated United fans, rival supporters took the opportunity to mock him comparing him to Sean Millis, a contestant on the 2023 season of The Voice Australia whose song ‘Waiting on a Miracle’ went viral.

Instead of ignoring the memes, Millis, who has a rare genetic disorder called ‘Hunter syndrome,’ embraced them and turned them into positive messages for Hojlund. Prior to the game against Villa, Millis posted a motivational video, reminding Hojlund that “a goal is a goal.” Whether Hojlund saw the video or not is uncertain, but it seems that Millis’s positivity did the trick.

Many believe that Millis’s videos and brand of positivity played a significant role in helping Hojlund break his Premier League goal drought. Fans have taken to social media to express their surprise and support for Millis’s influence on the young striker’s performance. It is clear that Hojlund’s dedication and hard work have paid off, and he will be hoping that the miracles continue as United aims to get their season back on track in their upcoming match against Nottingham Forest.

In conclusion, the power of positivity and inspiration from unexpected sources can have a significant impact on an athlete’s performance. Rasmus Hojlund’s first Premier League goal is a testament to this, as his TikTok lookalike, Sean Millis, provided the motivation and belief needed to break his scoring drought.