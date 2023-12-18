Democrats Call on Social Media Sites to Combat Abortion Misinformation

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin and other Democrats are urging top social media sites to take action against the spread of harmful misinformation about abortion. In letters addressed to Elon Musk of X (formerly Twitter) and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta (owner of Facebook and Instagram), Raskin and 12 other Democratic lawmakers expressed their concern about the rapid dissemination of abortion misinformation and disinformation on these platforms, which poses a threat to safe abortion access in the United States.

The letters requested that Musk and Zuckerberg provide a briefing on the steps their companies are taking to combat abortion misinformation. A senior aide from the House oversight committee confirmed that representatives from X have already responded and participated in a briefing with the committee. Cooperation from Meta is also expected.

This call for action raises questions about the responsibility of social media sites in managing the spread of misinformation while respecting freedom of speech. In the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision that ended federal protections for abortion, the oversight committee expressed concerns about the increase in anti-abortion messaging. The lawmakers emphasized the need for accurate and reliable information about abortion care and services, rather than propaganda, on these platforms.

As abortion access laws change across the United States, Maryland Governor Wes Moore has positioned the state as a “safe haven” for individuals seeking reproductive healthcare. However, the letters to Zuckerberg and Musk highlight the presence of false information on their platforms, particularly regarding so-called “abortion pill reversal.” These claims have been debunked reputable medical organizations, such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The letters also address the inconsistency in content moderation, noting that posts advocating for abortion access have been removed while false and misleading information about abortion remains. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often provide misleading information to discourage abortions, have come under scrutiny for their practices.

Reproductive Justice Maryland has been utilizing platforms like Instagram to counter anti-abortion messaging and provide accurate information about reproductive health. While they acknowledge the drawbacks of relying on social media for such information, they recognize the importance of addressing misconceptions and educating the public.

This call to action Democratic lawmakers emphasizes the urgency in combatting abortion misinformation on social media sites. As the battle over abortion rights continues, ensuring accurate information is crucial to safeguarding reproductive healthcare access and protecting individuals from harm.