Deepfake Video of Rashmika Mandanna Sparks Investigation Delhi Police Special Cell

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with a deepfake AI-generated video of popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. The video, which went viral on social media platforms, features Mandanna dressed in a black workout outfit inside an elevator. The original video was posted British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, but Mandanna’s face was edited onto Patel’s using AI tools.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to forgery, and Sections 66C of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with identity theft. The case is being investigated the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Deepfake technology allows users to convincingly replace one person’s likeness with another using artificial intelligence. It is a digital method that has gained notoriety for its potential to manipulate and deceive through the creation of fake videos.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also taken notice of the deepfake video and has sought action in the matter. The DCW has demanded a copy of the FIR with details of the accused involved. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

In response to the increasing threat posed deepfakes, the Indian government has issued an advisory to major social media intermediaries, including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. The government has instructed these platforms to exercise due diligence and make reasonable efforts to identify and curb the spread of misinformation and deepfake content. Failure to do so may result in consequences outlined in the IT Rules 2021.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her concern and demanded action against the creators of the deepfake video. She highlighted the potentially traumatic impact such incidents can have, particularly on non-public figures who are vulnerable to identity theft.

The incident has garnered support from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Mrunal Thakur and Naga Chaitanya, and singer Chinmayi Sripada. Zara Patel, on whose body Mandanna’s face was morphed, has vehemently condemned the video and stated that she had no involvement in its creation.

As technology continues to advance, the threat of deepfakes becomes increasingly significant. It is crucial for individuals and society as a whole to address this issue and take proactive measures to combat the misuse of technology and protect against identity theft.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a deepfake video?

A deepfake video is a digitally manipulated video that uses AI technology to replace one person’s likeness with that of another, creating a highly realistic and deceptive video.

2. What actions have been taken the Delhi Police Special Cell?

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR under Sections 465 and 469 of the IPC, as well as Section 66C of the IT Act, in response to the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna. The investigation is ongoing.

3. What has the Indian government done to address the issue of deepfakes?

The Indian government has issued an advisory to major social media intermediaries, instructing them to exercise due diligence in identifying and curbing the spread of misinformation and deepfake content. Failure to comply may result in consequences outlined in the IT Rules 2021.

4. What is the response from Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna has demanded action against the creators of the deepfake video and expressed her concerns about the potential harm caused the misuse of technology.

5. Have there been any arrests made in connection with the case?

As of now, no arrests have been made in relation to the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna. The investigation is ongoing, and the Delhi Commission for Women has sought a copy of the FIR with details of the accused.