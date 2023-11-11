Delhi Police Registers Case in Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Scandal

After the Delhi Commission for Women demanded a copy of the FIR and an action taken report from the Delhi Police in relation to the Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals on November 10. Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

Previously, the DCW Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, had issued a notice to Delhi Police concerning the deepfake video and had posted a copy of it on her X handle. The notice highlighted the Commission’s concerns regarding the video and requested information on the progress of the investigation, including the FIR registered and any arrests made.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also invoked Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, which addresses the punishment for cheating through personation using a computer resource. This implies that individuals found guilty of the offense could face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

The incident revolves around a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna that circulated widely on social media platforms. However, it was later discovered that the video had been manipulated, with the original footage belonging to social media influencer Zara Patel.

The circulation of deepfake videos raises serious concerns about privacy and reputational harm. Combatting the misuse of technology is crucial in protecting individuals from such instances. Authorities and society at large need to be vigilant and proactive in addressing and preventing the spread of deepfake content.

A deepfake video is a manipulated video or image that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to superimpose someone’s face onto another person’s body or alter their appearance. It can be used to create false or misleading content.

Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 465, 469, 66C, and 66E of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has invoked Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

Those found guilty in this case could face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

To protect themselves, individuals should be cautious about the content they consume and share online. It’s important to verify the authenticity of videos and images before believing or spreading them. Additionally, staying informed about technology advancements and learning to identify potential signs of manipulation can help individuals detect deepfake content better.