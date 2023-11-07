New Advisory Urges Social Media Platforms to Combat Deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently issued an advisory to prominent social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, in response to the controversy surrounding a morphed video of popular actor Rashmika Mandanna that went viral. The advisory calls upon these platforms to promptly remove fake content generated through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) within 24 hours. This move reaffirms the existing legal provisions that online intermediaries are required to adhere to.

Under the Information Technology Act, 2000, platforms are obligated to observe due diligence in preventing the hosting of content that impersonates another individual. Failure to comply with this requirement can lead to severe consequences, including imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. The MeitY advisory serves as a reminder of these rules and emphasizes the need for platforms to prioritize user safety and privacy.

Recognizing the serious threat that deepfakes pose to individuals’ privacy and security, the Congress party has written to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the development of a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in India to effectively address the challenges arising from this technology. In response, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized that individuals impacted AI-generated deepfakes should file First Information Reports (FIRs) at the nearest police stations to avail themselves of the remedies provided the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The dissemination of deepfake content is a violation of the IT Rules, 2021, and platforms have a legal obligation to prevent the spread of misinformation. They are required to remove such content within 36 hours upon receiving a report from either a user or a government authority. Failure to comply with this requirement can result in legal action being taken against the platforms under the provisions of the IPC.

In order to combat this rising threat, Chandrasekhar urged online platforms to adopt proactive measures. This includes swift action to remove deepfakes, ensuring the safety and trust of all users, especially women and children who are often targeted such content.

FAQ

Q: What is a deepfake?

A: A deepfake refers to manipulated or altered media content—typically videos or images—that use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to replace a person’s likeness with another or create entirely synthetic visuals.

Q: What legal provisions apply to social media platforms regarding deepfakes?

A: Social media platforms in India are required to observe due diligence and prevent the hosting of content that impersonates another person. Failure to comply with these provisions can lead to legal consequences under the Information Technology Act, 2000, including imprisonment and fines.

Q: What actions can individuals take if they are impacted deepfakes?

A: Individuals who find themselves affected deepfakes are encouraged to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations. The remedies provided the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can then be availed.

Please note that this article is a creative interpretation of the source material and should not be considered as factual information.