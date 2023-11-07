New Measures Implemented to Combat Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently taken a step to address the growing concern over the spread of deepfake content on social media platforms. In an advisory issued to platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, MeitY has urged them to take prompt action in removing fake content generated through artificial intelligence (AI) within 24 hours.

This advisory serves as a reminder of the existing legal provisions that online intermediaries must adhere to. The Information Technology Act, 2000, outlines the rules and regulations for platforms, including the punishment for cheating through personation using computer resources. These rules carry penalties of imprisonment for up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 lakh.

To emphasize the importance of combating deepfakes, MeitY referred to Rule 3(1)(b)(vii) of the IT Intermediary Rules. This rule requires social media intermediaries to exercise due diligence and ensure that their rules, regulations, privacy policy, or user agreement inform users not to host any content that impersonates another person.

The initiative follows a letter from the Congress party to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the potential threat deepfakes pose to privacy and security. The party called for a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in India to effectively tackle the challenges associated with this technology.

In response to the concerns raised, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, advised individuals impacted AI-generated deepfakes to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations. Chandrasekhar stressed that the Ministry takes the safety and trust of citizens seriously, particularly when it comes to the targeted harassment of women and children through such content.

This latest advisory reiterates the legal obligation of online platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation, as outlined in the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021. Platforms are required to remove such content within 36 hours upon receiving reports from users or government authorities. Failure to comply with this requirement empowers individuals to take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In order to effectively combat the threat of deepfakes, platforms are encouraged to take proactive measures. MeitY’s advisory highlights the need for platforms to promptly respond to reports and take decisive actions against the dissemination of deepfake content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes refer to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create manipulated or forged content, such as videos or images, that convincingly depict individuals saying or doing things they did not actually say or do.

Q: Why is the spread of deepfakes concerning?

The spread of deepfakes is concerning because it can be used to deceive and manipulate people, leading to potential harm to individuals and damage to their reputation. Deepfakes also have the potential to influence public opinion and spread misinformation.

Q: What legal provisions exist to address deepfakes in India?

In India, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) provide legal provisions to address deepfakes. The rules under the IT Act outline the responsibilities of online intermediaries and the consequences for cheating through personation using computer resources.

Q: What actions can individuals take if they are targeted deepfakes?

Individuals who are targeted deepfakes are encouraged to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations. They can also report the content to the respective social media platforms and seek legal remedies under the IT Rules, 2021 and the IPC.