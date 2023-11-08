New Advisory Highlights the Urgency to Combat Deepfake Videos

The recent surge in deepfake videos and photos has prompted the government to issue a stern advisory to major social media intermediaries. The advisory emphasizes the crucial role of these intermediaries in combating the spread of misinformation and fake media. Deepfake videos, such as the one featuring popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality due to advancements in AI technology.

In light of this alarming trend, social media giants like Facebook, Instagram, X, and Snap have been reminded the government about the potential consequences they could face if they fail to curb the dissemination of such content. It is now mandatory for these intermediaries to exercise due diligence and make reasonable efforts to identify and take down deepfake videos and related misinformation.

To ensure swift action, the intermediaries must adhere to the timeframes specified under the IT Rules of 2021. Any reported content must be removed within 36 hours, and steps should be taken to prevent users from hosting such information or sharing it further.

Non-compliance with the relevant provisions of the IT Act and Rules could lead to the loss of protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This indicates the seriousness with which the government views the issue of deepfakes and their potential impact on public trust and safety.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and trust of Digital Nagriks (Digital Citizens). Deepfake videos, particularly those targeting women, are seen as a major violation and pose significant challenges.

Online platforms have a legal obligation to prevent the spread of misinformation and fake media. Failure to remove such content within 36 hours, as mandated the rules, opens the possibility of legal action. Under Rule 7, aggrieved individuals can take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In light of the advisory, the Minister urged individuals impacted deepfakes to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police station and seek remedial measures outlined in the Information Technology (IT) rules, 2021.

FAQ:

Q: What are deepfake videos?

A: Deepfake videos are created using AI tools to manipulate or replace the likeness of a person in a video, making it appear as though they said or did something they did not.

Q: Why are deepfake videos a concern?

A: Deepfake videos can be used to spread misinformation, deceive the public, and potentially harm the reputation and safety of individuals, particularly women.

Q: What are the consequences for social media intermediaries that fail to address the spread of deepfake videos?

A: Non-compliance may result in the loss of legal protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Q: How long do intermediaries have to remove reported content?

A: Intermediaries must remove reported content within 36 hours, as per the IT Rules 2021.

Q: Can legal action be taken against platforms that do not comply with the rules?

A: Yes, under Rule 7 of the IT Rules 2021, aggrieved individuals can take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).