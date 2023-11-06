A Closer Look at the World of Deepfakes

Deepfakes, a form of fabricated content created using artificial intelligence (AI), are on the rise, with the latest victim being renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna. These videos involve the superimposition of one person’s face onto someone else’s body, creating a realistic but entirely fake scenario.

The recent deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna shows her supposedly entering an elevator, attracting millions of views on social media. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the original video featured Zara Patel, a British-Indian woman who uploaded it to Instagram. The deepfake technology seamlessly transitioned Patel’s face to Rashmika’s, fooling viewers into thinking it was the actress herself.

The rise of deepfakes brings to light the urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to address this issue. Journalist and researcher Abhishek highlighted this concern when sharing the video, emphasizing the importance of combating deepfakes in India.

This isn’t the first time the internet has fallen for manipulated content. From as early as 1912, when a picture falsely depicted President Theodore Roosevelt riding a moose, people have been deceived fakery. However, the advancement of AI technology has made the creation of deepfakes more accessible and convincing than ever before.

Celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Kristen Bell have all become victims of deepfake videos, further highlighting the need for awareness and action against this growing threat. Without a trained eye, ordinary social media users often struggle to spot the subtle inconsistencies that reveal the true nature of deepfakes.

As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for society to be equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat the spread of deepfakes. Building a legal and regulatory framework and investing in AI detection systems are crucial steps in protecting individuals from the harmful effects of fake media.

Source: [URL]

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are fabricated videos created using artificial intelligence (AI) that involve superimposing one person’s face onto another person’s body to create realistic but entirely fake content.

2. How do deepfakes deceive people?

Deepfakes utilize AI technology to seamlessly transition from one person’s face to another, making it incredibly difficult for ordinary social media users to identify the manipulated content.

3. Which celebrities have fallen victim to deepfake videos?

Celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, and Kristen Bell have all experienced the negative effects of deepfake videos circulating on the internet.

4. Why is there an urgent need for a legal framework to address deepfakes?

The rise of deepfakes highlights the potential harm that can be caused manipulated content. Establishing a legal and regulatory framework is crucial in combatting the spread of deepfakes and protecting individuals from misinformation.

5. How can individuals protect themselves from deepfake videos?

Staying informed about the existence and implications of deepfake technology is an important first step. Additionally, investing in AI detection systems and raising awareness about the presence of deepfakes can help individuals avoid falling victim to manipulated content.