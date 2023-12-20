Delhi Police Tracks Down Two Suspects in Animal Actress Deepfake Case

Summary: Delhi Police have made significant progress in the deepfake case involving animal actress Radmika Mandanna, as they have successfully tracked down and detained two suspects. However, it has been clarified that these individuals are believed to be the uploaders of the deepfake profile and not the creators. The search for the main conspirator is still ongoing.

Earlier in the investigation, social media platforms were unable to provide any information about the alleged creators of the deepfake profiles, as the individuals had either deactivated or deleted their accounts. This further indicates that the perpetrators were proactive in covering their tracks and evading identification.

The Delhi Police’s International Freedom and Safety for Online Users (IFSO) unit sent a letter to Meta (formerly Facebook), seeking assistance in the case. However, Meta expressed their inability to provide details regarding the deleted account. Additionally, the police are awaiting a response from GoDaddy, a publicly traded internet domain registry, as a similar profile was created using their platform.

The deepfake video involving Rashmika Mandanna caused quite a stir when it first emerged online. The video, featuring a woman resembling the actress, went viral before it was revealed to be a digitally altered video of British actress Zara Patel. Mandanna expressed her distress over the deepfake video and highlighted the dangers of misusing technology in such a manner.

The Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and are conducting a technical analysis to identify and apprehend the responsible individuals. While progress has been made with the apprehension of the uploaders, the search for the key conspirator continues.