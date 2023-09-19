Rashami Desai Opens Up About Trolling and Abusive Comments on Social Media

Actor Rashami Desai recently took to social media to address the issue of constant trolling and abusive comments she receives from some users. In a heartfelt video, she expressed her frustration with the negativity and called for an end to the disrespectful behavior.

Desai, known for her roles in popular television shows, revealed that she had been on the receiving end of incessant trolls who not only criticized her choices but also insulted her family. While she admitted that she could usually ignore such comments, she found it unacceptable that her loved ones were being dragged into the “filthy mess of the virtual world.”

Reflecting on the incident, Desai highlighted the normalization of trolling and its harmful impact on individuals, regardless of their profession. She stated, “In my case, everyone on social media feels entitled to say something about my life, which ultimately affects the well-being of those close to me. When I saw a tweet abusing my mother, I knew I had to take a stand against this behavior.”

The actor emphasized that she is capable of making her own decisions and does not need others dictating how she should live her life. While acknowledging the concern of fans and well-wishers, Desai stressed that the constant criticism had become insulting and needed to stop. She urged people to refrain from being mean and self-centered, calling for a more empathetic and respectful online environment.

Desai also expressed her openness to constructive criticism, but she reminded people that constantly pointing out her mistakes in a derogatory manner was not beneficial. She thanked her supporters for their concern and reaffirmed her commitment to learning and growing from her experiences.

