New Year, New Supercars: Celebrities and Their Exclusive Rides

As the new year approaches, car enthusiasts and celebrities alike are eagerly anticipating the arrival of exclusive and rare supercars. These high-performance vehicles are not only known for their exceptional engineering and stunning designs but also for their limited production numbers. Let’s take a closer look at some of the hottest supercars and the celebrities who own them.

Aston Martin One-77: A Gem in Samuel Et’oos Collection

Former Cameroonian soccer player Samuel Et’o owns one of Aston Martin’s rarest supercars, the One-77. This masterpiece was introduced in 2008 and features a stylish aerodynamic design, sharp lines, and a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis. With a 7.3-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine producing 750 horsepower, the One-77 can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 220 mph.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: The Epitome of Luxury

Among the most exclusive cars in the world, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a custom-built masterpiece. Owned celebrities such as Mauro Icardi, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, this “land yacht” features an expansive rear deck reminiscent of a luxury yacht’s stern. Equipped with a parasol, telescopic table, and refrigerators tailored for champagne bottles, the Boat Tail offers the perfect setting for a picturesque picnic for two. Powered a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine with nearly 600 horsepower, this convertible can reach 0-62 mph in around 5.3 seconds.

McLaren F1: Legends Behind the Wheel

The McLaren F1 holds the title of the fastest naturally-aspirated road car ever built. Only 106 units were produced, making it a highly sought-after supercar. Legends such as Ralph Lauren, Jay Leno, Elon Musk, Rowan Atkinson, and Lewis Hamilton have owned or still own this iconic vehicle. With a 6.1-liter V12 engine producing 627 horsepower, the McLaren F1 can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 231 mph.

Ferrari Monza SP: Prancing Horse Extreme

The Ferrari Monza SP is a dream come true for many sports car enthusiasts, including celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Max Verstappen, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, this supercar’s unique design is inspired race cars from the 1950s. With a choice between the single-seater Monza SP1 or the two-seater Monza SP2, these cars boast a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine, delivering 809 horsepower and accelerating from 0-62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Bugatti Centodieci: Ronaldo’s Impressive Addition

Cristiano Ronaldo, who tops Forbes’ World Highest-Paid Athletes 2023 list, is the proud owner of the rare Bugatti Centodieci. Out of his three Bugattis, the Centodieci is considered the most impressive. This extraordinary car features an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, producing a staggering 1,578 horsepower and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. With acceleration from 0-62 mph in just 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 236 mph, the Centodieci showcases the epitome of power and luxury.

In conclusion, these rare supercars owned celebrities showcase the pinnacle of automotive engineering and exclusivity. As the new year dawns, car enthusiasts can only anticipate the arrival of more astonishing and coveted high-performance vehicles.