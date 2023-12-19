Powerful Storm System to Bring Severe Weather to the Northeast

Summary: The Northeast is preparing for a powerful storm system that originated from recent flooding in the Pacific Northwest. The storm is expected to bring a variety of impacts, including snow, rain, and strong winds, to different areas of the region. Weather alerts have been issued, including Winter Storm Watch, Flood Watch, and High Wind Watch. The storm will begin affecting western regions of the Northeast on Saturday and is expected to reach the Interstate 95 corridor Sunday. Travel delays and power outages are expected, with significant impacts on travelers, power lines, and holiday decorations. Precipitation in the form of rain and snow will vary location, with heavier snowfall expected in higher elevations. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, along with gusty winds reaching 60 mph in some areas. The storm system poses a significant threat to the power grid and may cause power outages similar to those caused Hurricane Lee in the past. Residents are advised to take precautions and secure outdoor holiday decorations.

