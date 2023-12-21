Storm System Brings Chaos and Disruption to Northeast

Summary: A powerful storm system originating from the recent deadly flooding in the Pacific Northwest is set to impact the Northeast and New England. While the impacts will vary location, residents can expect a mix of rain, snow, and gusty winds. Travel delays are expected, and local weather alerts including Winter Storm Watch, Flood Watch, and High Wind Watch have been issued. The storm is expected to arrive on Saturday and continue through Monday, with winds potentially reaching 60 mph. The rainfall is a significant concern, with over 40 million people under flood alerts. Snowfall accumulations of 5-10 inches are possible in certain areas with higher amounts in elevated regions. Power outages may occur due to downed trees and gusty winds, which could reach the strength of a weak tropical storm. Additionally, outdoor holiday decorations may be damaged, as seen when a Christmas tree outside the White House fell due to winds above 40 mph.

Title: Chaos Looms as Powerful Storm System Targets Northeast

A powerful storm system originating from the West Coast is set to wreak havoc in the Northeast, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and gusty winds. This storm, which can be traced back to the recent deadly flooding in the Pacific Northwest, is expected to disrupt travel plans and cause potential power outages.

Starting on Saturday, the storm will approach the western regions of the Northeast and make its way to the Interstate 95 corridor Sunday. Cities such as Pittsburgh and Buffalo will be the first to experience the rain before it moves eastward. On Sunday, rain, snow, or gusty winds will impact the entire region, including major cities like New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. Travel delays are anticipated throughout Sunday and the beginning of the workweek.

While the impacts of this storm system will vary location, nearly everyone can expect gusty winds. The coast is particularly vulnerable to higher gusts, and wind alerts have been issued for approximately 2.5 million people. Winds of 30-40 mph will be widespread, with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph. Residents of New York, Maine, and Massachusetts face the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

Accompanying the winds, rainfall is also a major concern. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with higher amounts possible. Over 40 million people are under flood alerts, as dozens of river gauges were already near or above flood stage before the storm even arrived. The greatest impacts are expected for travelers, as well as power lines and holiday decorations. The higher elevations of New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire may experience several inches of snow, reducing visibility and making travel treacherous on rural roadways.

Power outages are a significant possibility, especially in areas with downed trees and gusty winds. Falling branches can cause issues when winds reach approximately 40 mph. The storm system’s potential impact on the power grid is comparable to Hurricane Lee, which caused widespread electricity disruptions in September. Additionally, the blustery conditions may damage outdoor holiday decorations, as seen when a Christmas tree outside the White House fell due to winds exceeding 40 mph.

With the storm expected to persist until late Monday, residents are advised to take precautions and stay updated on weather alerts. It is essential to secure outdoor items and prepare for potential travel disruptions.