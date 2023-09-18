Raquel Leviss Changes Instagram Username as She Blocks Tom Sandoval

Raquel Leviss, also known as Rachel Leviss, has made a significant change to her Instagram account. The Vanderpump Rules star has permanently changed her username to Rachel, which is her real name given her family. Previously, she had been using the username Raquel, as that’s what her friends called her. This change comes after Leviss blocked Tom Sandoval, her former partner, on Instagram.

Leviss’s decision to change her username reflects her ongoing journey of self-discovery and healing. After spending three months in a mental health facility, she is working to rebuild her life and reclaim her true identity. Along with the username change, Leviss has also added both @rachelleviss and Rachel Leviss to her Instagram page. She modified her bio to say “Healing Era” and had previously removed all images of her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars from her account.

The relationship between Leviss and Sandoval has been mired in controversy since their affair was exposed earlier this year. Sandoval was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Maddix at the time. Since then, Sandoval and Maddix have split up, and the status of Leviss and Sandoval’s relationship remains unknown.

While Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is underway and will feature appearances from Ariana and Tom, Rachel Leviss will not be returning to the show. Leviss recently celebrated her 29th birthday, and on that day, she announced on Instagram that she had blocked Sandoval.

