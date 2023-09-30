Rapper and TikToker Works to Revive His Childhood Neighborhood through “Buy the Block” Campaign

Tray Little, a rapper and TikToker, is taking action to bring life back to his rundown childhood neighborhood in Detroit through his “Buy the Block” campaign. Little returned to his neighborhood a few years ago and was disheartened to find it nearly abandoned. Determined to make a difference, he began buying property to revitalize the community.

Little explains that his mother moved their family to the suburbs when he was in high school to protect him from the growing danger in their neighborhood. Motivated a desire to uplift the neighborhood, he embarked on the Buy the Block campaign after missing the opportunity to purchase his childhood home for $1,000 in 2020.

Initially not knowing much about real estate, Little educated himself and sought advice from investors, local politicians, and other developers working in the area. With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, he shares frequent videos documenting the progress of his campaign, generating millions of views. To date, Little has purchased one house and four lots, but there is still much work to be done.

The rapper relies on volunteers from both within and outside the community to help clean up debris and trash from the properties. Little is heartened to see people from the neighborhood and beyond coming together to offer assistance. Influencers and artists have also joined in to support the cause. However, Little faces challenges in raising the necessary $250,000 in capital to renovate the first house and convincing investors of the neighborhood’s potential.

Little understands that revitalizing homes alone is not enough; he envisions a community where children ride bikes and play in playgrounds, thriving businesses reflect the spirit of Detroit, and job opportunities go beyond fast food restaurants. Little believes in training young people and giving them ownership in these businesses, as it prevents a return to poverty and ensures relevance in local commerce.

As Little continues to work towards his goal, he hopes to gain credibility renovating the first house and prove the neighborhood’s worthiness of grants and additional investments. He is also selling Buy the Block t-shirts on his website to raise funds. Little’s efforts demonstrate his commitment to making a lasting impact on his childhood neighborhood and creating opportunities for its residents to thrive once again.

