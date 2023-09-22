Shubh Expresses Disappointment After Tour Cancellation

Canadian singer-rapper Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, has released a statement following the cancellation of his Still Rollin India tour due to an alleged controversial social media post. In an Instagram post, Shubh expressed his deep disappointment, stating that he was eagerly looking forward to performing in his home country in front of his people.

As a young rapper-singer from Punjab, India, Shubh explained that it had been his lifelong dream to showcase his music on an international platform. However, recent events have shattered his hard work and progress. He emphasized his love for his country and his strong connection to Punjab, stating that he was disheartened the cancellation.

Shubh clarified that his intent behind a previous social media post was solely to pray for Punjab, as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns. He denied any intention to harm anyone’s sentiments and expressed his deep sorrow at the accusations made against him.

Despite the setback, Shubh remains resilient and determined. He shared a message from his guru, emphasizing the importance of recognizing all human beings as equals, and vowed to continue working hard. He expressed gratitude to those who stood him and assured his fans that he and his team would come back stronger.

The tour’s cancellation was announced ticketing platform BookMyShow, citing concerns over Shubh’s alleged support for Khalistan elements. The platform has initiated a refund process for all ticket holders. Shubh’s tour cancellation has sparked controversy and discussions about patriotism, with Shubh pleading for Punjabis not to be labelled as separatists or anti-national.

In conclusion, Shubh’s tour cancellation has left him disheartened, but he remains determined to continue pursuing his passion. He is grateful for the support he has received and hopes to return to the stage soon.

