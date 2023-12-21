Rapper Quando Rondo Arrested for Federal Drug Charges

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Quando Rondo, also known as Tyquian Bowman, has been arrested the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). The 24-year-old Savannah man was taken into custody on federal drug charges, according to an FBI spokesperson. The arrest took place after Savannah police pulled over Bowman’s car at Burroughs Street and 37th Street in the early hours of Friday morning. He was arrested without incident and was the only person in the vehicle taken to jail.

This latest arrest comes after Bowman and 18 others were indicted on state drug and gang charges six months ago. The rapper is now facing additional charges of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act for his alleged role as a manager in the Rollin’ 60’s gang. He is also being charged with the illegal use of communication for allegedly using a cell phone to facilitate the sale of marijuana.

As the investigation unfolds, more details may emerge regarding the extent of Bowman’s involvement and the evidence against him. This case highlights the continued efforts of law enforcement to crack down on drug-related activities and gang affiliations.

It is important to note that an arrest does not imply guilt, and Bowman, like anyone else facing charges, is entitled to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. The legal process will determine his guilt or innocence in due course.

As this is a developing story, it is advisable to stay updated with the latest information from reliable sources.