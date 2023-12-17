Offset Celebrates 32nd Birthday with a Night Out in Miami as Cardi B Opens Up about Their Marriage

Offset, the famous rapper and member of the trio Migos, recently enjoyed a night filled with celebration for his 32nd birthday in Miami. While he partied until the early hours of the morning without any apparent worries, his wife, Cardi B, chose to stay at home, visibly affected the situation in their marriage. The couple’s contrasting activities have sparked speculation among fans about the state of their relationship.

To mark his special day, Offset hosted not one, but two birthday parties on Thursday. The first was held at ‘Coco Miami,’ a well-known venue in the Miami Design District, where he was seen partying with his team until 3 a.m. Determined to extend the festivities, they then moved to the ‘Playa’ club in South Beach, where the celebration continued until 5 a.m. Offset seemed carefree, wearing sunglasses and surrounded women throughout the night.

While Offset reveled in the birthday festivities, Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday to vent her feelings about her ex-husband and reflect on how he has treated her over the years. In an emotional live broadcast, the rapper tearfully expressed her frustrations, stating that Offset had repeatedly played with her emotions and taken advantage of her vulnerability. Cardi B revealed that she no longer had confidence in their relationship and expressed her displeasure with how Offset has treated her.

The contrasting actions of the couple have sparked conversations about the current state of their marriage. Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting updates from both Offset and Cardi B as they try to navigate the challenges in their relationship. The public outpouring of emotions from Cardi B has drawn attention to the complexities and struggles that even prominent celebrities face in their personal lives.

Though Offset appeared carefree at his birthday parties, it remains to be seen how the couple will address their differences and if they can find a way to reconcile their relationship in the midst of these public revelations.