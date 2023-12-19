Rapper Kodak Black Arrested Again on Drug Charges

Rapper Kodak Black, whose prison sentence was commuted former President Donald Trump in 2021, has been arrested again in South Florida. The artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody on charges of possessing cocaine and tampering with evidence. This new arrest adds to his previous run-ins with the law in the region.

Last year, Kapri was arrested for allegedly trafficking in oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. He was released on bond but required to undergo regular drug testing. In February of this year, he missed a drug test and subsequently tested positive for fentanyl. As a result, he was ordered to complete a 30-day drug rehab program.

In addition to his legal issues, Kapri’s past includes a federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to purchase weapons. However, Trump granted him clemency and commuted his three-year sentence. Despite his legal troubles, Kapri has achieved significant success as a rapper, selling over 30 million singles and earning chart hits like “Super Gremlin.”

As of now, there is no information about Kapri’s current legal representation or any public statement regarding his recent arrest. It is important for artists, regardless of their success, to abide the law and address any personal issues that may arise. The consequences of repeated illegal activities can have a detrimental impact on their careers and personal lives.