Rapper Kodak Black Arrested Again, Facing Drug Charges

In another unfortunate turn of events, rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, has found himself back behind bars following an arrest in Plantation, Florida. The charges against him include possession of cocaine, tampering with physical evidence, and improperly stopping or parking his vehicle.

The rapper was spotted Plantation Police officers in a black Bentley SUV that was obstructing traffic late in the night. When they approached the vehicle, they found Kapri asleep at the wheel with the driver-side window partially down. The strong smell of burnt cannabis emanated from the car, and upon further inspection, cannabis wrapping paper and residue were discovered throughout the exposed center console.

During questioning, Kapri admitted to having cannabis in the car. However, as officers were reviewing his license and vehicle information, they noticed him attempting to discard white powder that was later confirmed to be cocaine. Moreover, a search revealed a plastic baggie with more cocaine in Kapri’s pocket. The vehicle itself also showed signs of recent damage, indicating it may have been involved in a crash.

This is not the rapper’s first run-in with the law. He was previously arrested in July 2022 for driving a vehicle with illegal window tints, during which troopers found oxycodone tablets and a substantial amount of cash. In addition, he had previous warrants for his arrest for failing to appear for a drug test.

Kodak Black has since been released on a $5,000 bail. However, his pre-trial release comes with conditions, including random drug tests and a mandatory substance abuse evaluation.

It is clear that Kodak Black continues to face legal challenges, and his repeated involvement with drugs raises concerns about his wellbeing and future within the music industry.