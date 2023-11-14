Chrisean Rock Removes Social Media Presence after Altercation at Tamar Braxton Show

Rapper and reality star Chrisean Rock has recently made the decision to delete all of her social media accounts in the wake of an alleged assault incident at a Tamar Braxton concert. Rock, who was slated to make a surprise appearance on stage during Braxton’s Love and War: 10 Year Anniversary Tour in Los Angeles, is said to have arrived at the venue intoxicated and allegedly assaulted back-up singer James Wright Chanel, leaving him with injuries requiring hospitalization.

While details of the incident remain murky, a now-deleted Instagram post Le Troy Davis, a member of Braxton’s team, claimed that Rock’s actions were unprovoked and called for her to face legal consequences. Rock’s decision to delete her social media presence came shortly after the incident, with a brief message expressing gratitude to her fans and stating that she would be deactivating her accounts.

Notably, this is not the first time Rock has found herself embroiled in controversy. Just a couple of months ago, she was sentenced to four years of probation for drug offenses, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp and possession with the intent to distribute. Despite not having a prior criminal record, Rock must serve probation until March 15, 2027, complete 120 hours of community service, and pay $991 to the District Attorney’s office.

FAQ:

Q: What happened at the Tamar Braxton show?

A: Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulted back-up singer James Wright Chanel during the show, leading to her decision to delete her social media accounts.

Q: What were the consequences of Rock’s actions?

A: Rock was sentenced to four years probation for drug offenses prior to the incident at the Tamar Braxton show. She must also complete community service and pay a fine.