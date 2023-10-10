Rapist Who Preyed on Teenagers Jailed for Ten Years

A rapist who targeted teenagers, including a girl who had just turned 13, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for “offences of the utmost seriousness.” Karl Calder-Harley, 26, was found guilty of raping three victims and engaging in sexual activity with one of them when she was underage. The High Court in Edinburgh heard victim impact statements that described the lasting effects of the abuse.

The judge, Lord Colbeck, noted that Calder-Harley showed no remorse and blamed his victims for the crimes. He also stated that the offender exhibited a lack of insight into his behavior and assessed him as posing a medium risk of reoffending. Lord Colbeck particularly considered the ages of the victims, highlighting the premeditation involved in the abuse against the youngest victim.

Calder-Harley initially targeted the 13-year-old victim after connecting with her on TikTok and engaging with her on Snapchat. He drove her to an isolated area where he sexually assaulted and raped her in his car. Another victim, who was 15 at the time, was also assaulted and raped Calder-Harley between 2016 and 2017. In addition, he had unlawful sex with an underage girl who he used to collect from her high school.

During the trial, Calder-Harley denied all charges, but the jury found him guilty. The judge sentenced him to ten years in prison and ordered three years of supervision upon release. Calder-Harley will be placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit commended the sentence, stating that Calder-Harley’s violent and controlling behavior had caused significant harm to his victims. He encouraged anyone with concerns or information about similar crimes to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

Sources: The High Court in Edinburgh, Police Scotland