Teenage Serial Sex Offender Sentenced to 12 Years for Raping Multiple Victims

A young man, known as the “Brixton R Kelly,” has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for raping six teenage girls over a three-year period. Kevarnie Queen, 19, targeted the girls, some as young as 15, after grooming them on Snapchat. His manipulative tactics led to some of his victims feeling suicidal and broken.

Queen, referred to as the “Brixton R Kelly” on social media, drew comparisons to the US music artist who was imprisoned for child sex offenses. In a chilling similarity, three of the victims contracted sexually transmitted diseases as a result of the repeated assaults.

During the trial at Inner London Crown Court, victim impact statements were read aloud, showcasing the long-lasting effects of Queen’s actions. One victim spoke of isolating herself and struggling to leave her home even years after the abuse. Another revealed her attempts at suicide and reliance on drugs to numb the pain. The pain and trauma inflicted Queen will never be forgotten these young women.

Queen used social media platforms as a means of grooming his victims, manipulating and body-shaming them. His first victim, who was raped at the age of 15, testified that she still suffered from the abuse and found it difficult to trust others. Another victim, who was in an abusive relationship with Queen for two years, described him as evil.

The court heard how Queen’s actions caused immense suffering not only for the victims but also for their families. One mother recounted the years of torment her daughter experienced, including death threats received on Snapchat after she reported Queen to the police.

In her sentencing, Judge Usha Karu highlighted Queen’s manipulation and lack of regard for consent. She stated that he had led these young girls to believe that non-consensual sex was normal within their relationships with him. The judge handed down a 12-year sentence with an extended four-year licence period.

Though Queen showed emotion in court, wearing blue surgical gloves and a cross necklace, the damage he has caused to these young lives is immeasurable. It is our hope that their resilience and the consequences of his actions will ultimately bring them justice and healing.