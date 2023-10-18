Former Police Officer Faces Child Pornography Charges and Alleged Sexual Misconduct with Minors

A former Smyrna Police detective in Delaware is facing federal child pornography charges and allegations of sexual misconduct with minors. Michael Anthony Kealty, a 33-year-old ex-officer, was found to have engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a 16-year-old girl on Snapchat, according to court documents. The FBI discovered these conversations during their investigation.

Kealty’s social media chats revealed his sexual interest in girls as young as 14 years old. He used vulgar and racist language to describe women he wanted to rape, as stated in the court records. His Snapchat account, found on his personal and work iPhones, contained explicit images and conversations.

The FBI became aware of Kealty’s actions after receiving a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which identified one of Snapchat’s users, “jasonkyle221,” as possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Special Agent Susan Ambridge Paris was able to link the IP address connected to this user to Kealty.

Further investigation revealed that Kealty had sent explicit images of child abuse to another user on Snapchat, depicting a prepubescent female being sexually assaulted a man. The FBI also found conversations in which Kealty expressed sexual interest in girls aged 14 to 16.

The Smyrna Police Department, upon learning of the charges, immediately terminated Kealty. The department expressed shock and disgust at the allegations, stating that there were no signs of bias or bigotry during Kealty’s seven-year employment.

Kealty’s preliminary and detention hearings are scheduled for Thursday afternoon at U.S. District Court in Wilmington.

Sources: Delaware Online/The News Journal

