The Legal Battle Against Social Media Giants’ Harmful Practices

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has recently taken legal action against Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Alongside 33 other state Attorneys General, Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging that Meta’s business model strategically targets teenagers and children, exploiting their vulnerabilities for financial gain through advertising.

Raoul argues that Meta’s tactics seek to capture as much time and attention as possible from young users, resulting in detrimental psychological outcomes. Shockingly, in the past decade alone, high school students experiencing persistent sadness, hopelessness, suicidal thoughts, and ideation have increased a staggering 40%, according to the CDC. Raoul contends that Meta’s platforms play a significant role in this alarming trend.

Moreover, Raoul and the other Attorneys General assert that Meta is well aware of the potential harm its products cause young users. They claim that Meta has conducted research, revealing that its platforms are among those with the most negative impact on young users.

“Our children are in crisis, and we need to act,” affirms Raoul. He emphasizes the adverse consequences of Meta’s social media platforms, such as the interference with sleep and education, cyberbullying, and the contribution to depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, and thoughts of self-harm. Raoul considers the legal action against Meta as a paramount consumer protection effort, aiming to hold the company accountable for prioritizing profits over the well-being of children.

In addition to these allegations, Raoul accuses Meta of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) collecting personal information from children under 13 years old without obtaining parental consent. As part of their legal battle, Raoul and his counterparts are seeking a court-ordered injunction to put an end to Meta’s harmful practices.

This lawsuit represents the culmination of a nationwide investigation that Raoul initiated nearly two years ago, displaying his commitment to safeguarding children and addressing the adverse effects of social media on Illinois’ youth. As this legal battle unfolds, its outcome could have far-reaching consequences that extend beyond Illinois and potentially impact the practices of social media giants nationwide.

FAQ

1. What is the lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. about?

The lawsuit filed 33 state Attorneys General, including Illinois’ Kwame Raoul, accuses Meta Platforms, Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, of harmful business practices targeting children. They argue that Meta’s business model exploits young users’ vulnerabilities for financial gain through advertising, resulting in damaging psychological outcomes.

2. What are the allegations against Meta Platforms, Inc.?

The Attorneys General allege that Meta Platforms, Inc. is aware of the potential harm its products cause to youths and that the company has conducted research showing its platforms have a significant negative impact on young users. They also accuse Meta of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) collecting personal information from children under the age of 13 without parental consent.

3. What are the potential consequences of the lawsuit?

If successful, the lawsuit could lead to an injunction that would require Meta Platforms, Inc. to cease its harmful practices targeting children. The outcome of this legal battle could extend beyond Illinois, potentially influencing the practices of other social media giants across the country.