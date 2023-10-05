Ranveer Singh Shares Heartwarming Moments with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Actor Ranveer Singh and former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently had a delightful rendezvous in the city. Ranveer took to Instagram to share pictures of their meeting, capturing a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek. He captioned the post, “Mera Mahi ❤️♾️ @mahi7781 #hero #icon #legend #goat #bigbrother.”

Ranveer, known for his exceptional performances in films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, was sporting his Simmba look as he is currently shooting for Singham Again, a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. His wife, Deepika Padukone, will also be joining the cast of the film as Lady Singham.

Dhoni, who recently debuted a new hairstyle that became viral, appeared alongside Ranveer in the photos. Their joyful meeting delighted fans, who expressed their excitement on social media. One fan wrote, “2 favorite in one frame,” while another commented, “The crossover we didn’t know that we needed.”

This is not the first time Ranveer and Dhoni have been seen together. Last year, they were spotted playing football together, with Ranveer expressing his admiration for Dhoni as his “big brother” in a heartfelt post.

During his visit to Mumbai, Dhoni also met actor Ram Charan, known for his role in the film RRR. Charan shared pictures of their encounter on Instagram, expressing his happiness at meeting “India’s pride.”

On the professional front, Ranveer is set to collaborate with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again for the film Baiju Bawraa, reuniting with actress Alia Bhatt. The film comes after their successful partnership in Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

With their remarkable talents and infectious camaraderie, Ranveer Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni continue to captivate fans with their genuine bond both on and off the screen.

Sources:

– https://www.instagram.com/ranveersingh/

– [Add source for Dhoni’s new hairstyle]

– [Add source for Dhoni meeting Ram Charan]

– [Add source for Ranveer’s upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali]