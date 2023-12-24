Bollywood Stars Come Together to Celebrate Mumbai Police

Bollywood’s biggest celebrities gathered for a grand celebration honoring the Mumbai Police. The star-studded event was attended Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Usha Uthup, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more. The internet has been buzzing with pictures and videos from the occasion, showcasing the glamour and excitement of the event.

Amidst the festivities, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty took a happy selfie together, capturing the joyous moment. Actress Shilpa Shetty shared the picture on her Instagram stories, expressing her support for the Indian Police Force and their hard work.

In addition to the star-studded lineup, Ameesha Patel also shared a happy photo on her Instagram stories, featuring her Humraaz co-star Bobby Deol and film producer Kuunal Goomer. The picture showcased their strong bond and camaraderie.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty will be seen sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. The teaser of the action-thriller has already created a buzz among fans, with its gripping storyline and impressive cast. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is set to join Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe in the next installment of Singham Again. The film promises to bring together an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Kriti Sanon has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Do Patti, which also marks her production debut. She has another romantic film scheduled for release next year, alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Overall, the event was a testament to the support and appreciation Bollywood has for the Mumbai Police. The star-studded gathering showcased the industry’s unity and commitment to applauding the hard work of law enforcement.